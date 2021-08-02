175,105 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 175,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,737,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Brookstone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.31% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 129,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,645,000 after purchasing an additional 60,412 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VBK traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $286.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,830. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $282.87. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $204.32 and a twelve month high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

