$18.94 Million in Sales Expected for Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) will post sales of $18.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veritone’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.01 million and the lowest is $18.82 million. Veritone posted sales of $13.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Veritone will report full-year sales of $80.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $80.55 million to $81.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $100.59 million, with estimates ranging from $97.67 million to $102.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Veritone.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.25). Veritone had a negative return on equity of 105.85% and a negative net margin of 102.59%. The company had revenue of $18.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VERI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum upgraded Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Veritone in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

VERI opened at $20.68 on Monday. Veritone has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $50.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.84. The company has a market cap of $675.91 million, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 3.22.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Veritone during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Veritone during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Veritone during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Veritone during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veritone by 300.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.12% of the company’s stock.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

