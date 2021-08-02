1,901,197 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,901,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,039,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.8% of Brookstone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.39% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 417,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,517,000 after buying an additional 32,674 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 330,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,375,000 after buying an additional 24,285 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 113,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,409,000 after buying an additional 19,743 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 61,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,877. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $82.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

