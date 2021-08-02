199,415 Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 199,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $23,130,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.19% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 75,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,754,000 after acquiring an additional 8,768 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 8,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $11,295,000.

NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $118.23. 499,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,176,386. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.78 and a 12 month high of $123.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.79.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

