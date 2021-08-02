1MillionNFTs Hits Market Capitalization of $132,410.21 (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One 1MillionNFTs coin can now be bought for $1.10 or 0.00002786 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 1MillionNFTs has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. 1MillionNFTs has a market capitalization of $132,410.21 and approximately $5,739.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00046523 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00102119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00138618 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,649.26 or 1.00110185 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002619 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.12 or 0.00846144 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

Buying and Selling 1MillionNFTs

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1MillionNFTs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1MillionNFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

