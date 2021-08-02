1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB) Shares Down 1.2%

1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB)’s stock price was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.25 and last traded at $13.50. Approximately 10,017 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.67.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.97.

About 1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB)

1st Capital Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Capital Bank that provides various banking products and services for commercial enterprises, professionals, real estate investors, family business entities, and residents in the Central Coast region of California. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits; and debit cards and check orders.

