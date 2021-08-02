1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Shares Gap Up to $16.25

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.25, but opened at $17.13. 1stdibs.Com shares last traded at $17.96, with a volume of 5,794 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DIBS shares. Barclays started coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1stdibs.Com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

About 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

