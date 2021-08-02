1World (1WO) Achieves Market Cap of $3.41 Million

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Over the last week, 1World has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One 1World coin can now be bought for about $0.0915 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 1World has a market capitalization of $3.41 million and $8,739.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00060445 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002679 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $324.57 or 0.00825817 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005435 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00091025 BTC.

About 1World

1WO is a coin. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

Buying and Selling 1World

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1World using one of the exchanges listed above.

