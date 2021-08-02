$2.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) will report $2.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Dover’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.96 billion and the highest is $2.07 billion. Dover posted sales of $1.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full year sales of $7.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.76 billion to $8.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.14 billion to $8.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis.

DOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. raised their target price on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dover by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOV opened at $167.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Dover has a one year low of $101.54 and a one year high of $167.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.92%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

