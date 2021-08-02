$2.04 EPS Expected for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.00 and the highest is $2.06. SYNNEX posted earnings per share of $3.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full-year earnings of $8.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.36 to $8.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.58 to $9.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNX shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. lifted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $119.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $130.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

In other news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 2,196 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total transaction of $267,253.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $508,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,709.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,156 shares of company stock worth $3,301,415 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,101,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,194 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at $36,500,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,009,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,961,000 after acquiring an additional 346,510 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,616,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SYNNEX by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,651,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,361,000 after purchasing an additional 271,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

