$2.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) will announce $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.29. QUALCOMM posted earnings of $1.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full-year earnings of $7.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.58 to $8.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.34 to $9.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%.

Several analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.89.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $149.65. 725,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,330,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.36. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $104.74 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

