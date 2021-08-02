$2.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) will report earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AMC Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.54 and the lowest is $1.87. AMC Networks reported earnings per share of $2.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Networks will report full-year earnings of $8.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $8.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.69 to $8.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AMC Networks.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $1.31. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 63.69% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. AMC Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX opened at $50.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. AMC Networks has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $83.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in AMC Networks by 2.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Aperimus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $701,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in AMC Networks in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 4.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,903 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMC Networks (AMCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.