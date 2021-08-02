$2.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to announce sales of $2.24 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.22 billion. Quest Diagnostics reported sales of $2.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $9.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.62 billion to $9.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.00 billion to $8.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Quest Diagnostics.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DGX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.50.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $141.80 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $104.10 and a 1-year high of $142.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 22.18%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,978 shares of company stock worth $14,981,793. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

See Also: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quest Diagnostics (DGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.