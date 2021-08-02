$2.41 EPS Expected for ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) to report earnings of $2.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for ICON Public’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.70. ICON Public posted earnings per share of $1.72 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full-year earnings of $9.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $9.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $11.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.24 to $11.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ICON Public.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.02. ICON Public had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $871.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ICLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ICON Public from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on ICON Public in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ICON Public from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.27.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 106.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 250.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 52.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

ICLR opened at $243.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.86. ICON Public has a 1 year low of $168.76 and a 1 year high of $245.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.84.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICON Public (ICLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.