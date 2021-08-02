$2.53 EPS Expected for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Align Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.32 and the highest is $2.64. Align Technology reported earnings of $2.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full year earnings of $10.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.04 to $11.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $12.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.96 to $13.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.71.

ALGN stock traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $698.34. 22,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,089. The company has a market cap of $55.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $612.59. Align Technology has a 12 month low of $279.83 and a 12 month high of $702.00.

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total transaction of $4,101,671.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,896 shares of company stock worth $18,146,757 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 61.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 38.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 374,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,020,000 after buying an additional 103,291 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 19.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 153,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,371,000 after buying an additional 25,316 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $7,210,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at $1,072,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

