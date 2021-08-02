$2.55 EPS Expected for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to report $2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.64 and the lowest is $2.50. Arista Networks reported earnings of $2.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full-year earnings of $10.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.01 to $10.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.71 to $13.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.80.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.96, for a total value of $442,695.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,901 shares in the company, valued at $612,045.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 4,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $1,492,387.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $267,062.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,857 shares of company stock worth $29,709,596 in the last ninety days. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 19.3% in the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Arista Networks by 485.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at $530,000. Institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

ANET stock opened at $380.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.16. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $192.96 and a fifty-two week high of $383.55.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

