$2.55 EPS Expected for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2021

Equities analysts expect Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to report $2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.64 and the lowest is $2.50. Arista Networks reported earnings of $2.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full-year earnings of $10.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.01 to $10.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.71 to $13.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.80.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.96, for a total value of $442,695.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,901 shares in the company, valued at $612,045.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 4,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $1,492,387.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $267,062.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,857 shares of company stock worth $29,709,596 in the last ninety days. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 19.3% in the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Arista Networks by 485.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at $530,000. Institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

ANET stock opened at $380.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.16. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $192.96 and a fifty-two week high of $383.55.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arista Networks (ANET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.