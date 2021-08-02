$2.78 EPS Expected for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) to post $2.78 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.26. Fair Isaac reported earnings of $2.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full-year earnings of $11.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.05 to $12.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $13.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.46 to $14.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fair Isaac.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 96.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS.

FICO has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.71.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $523.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.97 and a beta of 1.25. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $380.00 and a 12-month high of $553.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $510.70.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 4,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.06, for a total transaction of $8,333,999.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,051 shares in the company, valued at $80,035,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,086 shares of company stock valued at $27,929,875 in the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley Forge Capital Management LP raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 666,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,710,000 after buying an additional 319,723 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,772,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,319,816,000 after buying an additional 260,821 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,227,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $92,096,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 692.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 167,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,652,000 after acquiring an additional 146,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

