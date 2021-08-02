$2.81 Billion in Sales Expected for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) will announce $2.81 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $3.14 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods reported sales of $2.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full-year sales of $10.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.48 billion to $11.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.49 billion to $10.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS.

DKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $86.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Stephens upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.91.

In related news, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $9,615,686.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 161,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,165,321.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $3,225,943.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,653 shares in the company, valued at $27,292,403.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,083 shares of company stock valued at $13,279,309 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,012.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 845 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DKS opened at $104.14 on Monday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $44.38 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.363 dividend. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 23.69%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

