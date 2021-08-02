2,067 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Purchased by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,067 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

Adobe stock opened at $623.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $631.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $568.18. The company has a market cap of $297.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total value of $303,394.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,063,910.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,892 shares of company stock valued at $11,504,948. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

