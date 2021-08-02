2,257,828 Shares in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,257,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,095,000. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 1.82% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Newton One Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 189,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,802,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Acas LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Acas LLC now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Heritage Way Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.45. 1,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,789. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.86. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.83 and a 1-year high of $79.58.

