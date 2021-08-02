227,351 Shares in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Purchased by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 227,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Clearway Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Clearway Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Clearway Energy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Clearway Energy during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Clearway Energy during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CWEN stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $28.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,609. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.69 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.02.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.68. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.00 million. Research analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.329 dividend. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global acquired 16,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.70 per share, with a total value of $416,828.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher S. Sotos acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.55 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,305. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 23,590 shares of company stock worth $603,587 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CWEN shares. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Clearway Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

