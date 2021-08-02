22,785 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Bought by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,000. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,527,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $625,000.

DVY stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.83. 1,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,507. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.80. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $78.25 and a 12 month high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

