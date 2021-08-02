23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.72

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as 7.72 and last traded at 8.02, with a volume of 14600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at 7.85.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ME. began coverage on shares of 23andMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of 23andMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 23andMe stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. 22.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

