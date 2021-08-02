250,000 Shares in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SNPR) Bought by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SNPR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,738,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.58% of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNPR. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. 32.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNPR opened at $9.92 on Monday. Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $18.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

