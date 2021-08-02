2,687 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Acquired by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,499,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in S&P Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 597,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in S&P Global by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $877,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.33.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $428.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $401.90. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $429.93.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

