$27.71 Million in Sales Expected for DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) to announce sales of $27.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DHI Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.75 million. DHI Group reported sales of $33.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full-year sales of $114.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $111.68 million to $117.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $121.19 million, with estimates ranging from $120.67 million to $121.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). DHI Group had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a positive return on equity of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $32.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (up previously from $4.50) on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 10,089 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 197,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 55,987 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DHX opened at $4.00 on Monday. DHI Group has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $4.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.48.

DHI Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

