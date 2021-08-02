2,763,087 Shares in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,763,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,896,000. Global X US Preferred ETF makes up about 1.3% of Brookstone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFFD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 119.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,919,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,805 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,601,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,322,000 after purchasing an additional 626,626 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,951,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,094,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,927,000 after buying an additional 230,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 855,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,821,000 after buying an additional 169,109 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X US Preferred ETF alerts:

BATS:PFFD traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.14. The company had a trading volume of 912,874 shares. Global X US Preferred ETF has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $25.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.