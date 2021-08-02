29,105 Shares in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.16% of Monarch Casino & Resort at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,040,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,070,000 after buying an additional 161,744 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 57,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $63.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.66. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a one year low of $35.86 and a one year high of $76.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.27. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 13.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCRI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $2,106,621.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 92,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,533,787.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

