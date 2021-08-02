29,131 Shares in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Acquired by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 465,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,088,000 after purchasing an additional 168,849 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 883.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,716,000 after acquiring an additional 300,469 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $13,529,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 49,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,933,000.

BATS:CALF opened at $43.09 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.64.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.