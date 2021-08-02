$3.19 Billion in Sales Expected for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) will announce sales of $3.19 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.33 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.05 billion. DTE Energy reported sales of $3.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full-year sales of $12.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.31 billion to $13.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.41 billion to $12.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $139.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays began coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 336.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $117.32 on Monday. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $91.38 and a 1 year high of $121.19. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

