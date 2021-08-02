$3.69 Million in Sales Expected for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) will report $3.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.00 million. TG Therapeutics reported sales of $40,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9,125%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year sales of $29.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.34 million to $35.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $228.01 million, with estimates ranging from $152.04 million to $264.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.99 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.94% and a negative net margin of 35,158.99%.

TGTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. TG Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $34.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 2.14. TG Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $56.74.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

