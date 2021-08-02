30,825 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Purchased by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,000. Lake Street Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,526,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 116.6% in the first quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.43. 5,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,490. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.49. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $61.83.

