$310,000.00 in Sales Expected for Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) to post $310,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $350,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $290,000.00. Autolus Therapeutics posted sales of $290,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.33 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.59 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $8.17 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Autolus Therapeutics.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.88% and a negative net margin of 8,892.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AUTL shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Autolus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 162.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,882 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 13,170 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 10,292 shares during the period. 30.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AUTL stock opened at $5.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.54. Autolus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78. The firm has a market cap of $375.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.70.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.