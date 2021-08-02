34,999 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Bought by ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Separately, WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $1,211,000.

Shares of DFUS stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,973. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $45.75 and a 12-month high of $49.00.

