359,309 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 359,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.19% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 270,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,965 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 470,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,321,000 after purchasing an additional 35,799 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 19,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,363,000.

ESGU stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.82. 7,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,959. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.19. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $72.68 and a 1 year high of $101.54.

