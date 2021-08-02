3D Systems (DDD) to Release Earnings on Monday

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect 3D Systems to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.63 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect 3D Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
DDD opened at $27.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.22 and a beta of 1.16. 3D Systems has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.88.
DDD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley boosted their price target on 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.
3D Systems Company Profile
3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.
