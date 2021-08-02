3D Systems (DDD) to Release Earnings on Monday

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect 3D Systems to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.63 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect 3D Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DDD opened at $27.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.22 and a beta of 1.16. 3D Systems has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.88.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.71 per share, for a total transaction of $101,311.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 547,335 shares in the company, valued at $13,524,647.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeff Blank sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $219,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,920.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,573 shares of company stock worth $821,947. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DDD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley boosted their price target on 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

