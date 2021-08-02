400,554 Shares in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 400,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $49,452,000. ProShares Ultra S&P500 accounts for approximately 0.9% of Brookstone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 1.11% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 73.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 261,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,809,000 after buying an additional 110,644 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,670,000. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,079,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 46,025.7% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 95,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 94,813 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 11,110 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SSO traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $125.25. 171,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,201. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.95. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1 year low of $67.07 and a 1 year high of $126.77.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

