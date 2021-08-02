$44.44 Million in Sales Expected for Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) will report sales of $44.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.15 million. Diana Shipping reported sales of $37.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full year sales of $195.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $187.63 million to $203.03 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $273.57 million, with estimates ranging from $235.04 million to $312.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Diana Shipping.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.55 million. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 19.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%.

DSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diana Shipping has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.58.

DSX stock opened at $4.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $397.26 million, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.32. Diana Shipping has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $5.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $4,172,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Diana Shipping by 231.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,389,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 969,985 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its stake in Diana Shipping by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 896,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 19,298 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Diana Shipping by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 654,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 290,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Diana Shipping by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diana Shipping (DSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.