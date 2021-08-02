4,497 Shares in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pool by 9.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Pool by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 128,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,925,000 after purchasing an additional 62,902 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Pool by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pool by 171.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,491,000 after purchasing an additional 83,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on POOL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.14.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $477.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $452.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $285.92 and a 1-year high of $484.42.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total value of $773,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,655.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total value of $4,142,670.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,387,409.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,105 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,157. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.