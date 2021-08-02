47,597 Shares in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Purchased by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in KE by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,592,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,555,000 after buying an additional 2,953,956 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in KE by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,138,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,752,000 after buying an additional 602,372 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in KE in the 1st quarter worth about $33,060,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in KE in the 1st quarter worth about $7,943,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in KE by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEKE opened at $21.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.60. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 billion. KE’s revenue was up 190.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. China Renaissance Securities raised KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on KE in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. 86 Research raised KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.96.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

