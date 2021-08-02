48,683 Shares in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 400.2% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter valued at $74,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 144.4% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter valued at $213,000. 49.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.88 per share, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $23.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.12 and a 12 month high of $23.97.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $66.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.10 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 106.63%. On average, analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 74.21%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

