4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Price Hits $0.0082 (FOUR)

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded 35.7% higher against the US dollar. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $859,269.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is a coin. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 coins. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official message board is medium.com/the4thpillar . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @THE4THPILLARLTD . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official website is the4thpillar.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4thpillar technologies products and services can be applied to various industries, as the need for secure digital eDelivery of sensitive electronic data and documents rises. It implements Blockchain-based technology solutions and facilitate digital transformation for the public and private sector. “

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Coin Trading

