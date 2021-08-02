$50.20 Million in Sales Expected for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) will announce $50.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $100.00 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $27.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $167.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $116.10 million to $362.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $246.81 million, with estimates ranging from $120.00 million to $469.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 122.97%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARWR. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $69.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of -64.76 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.89. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $32.86 and a 52-week high of $93.66.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $401,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total value of $323,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,125 shares of company stock worth $1,174,118 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,901,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $855,480,000 after acquiring an additional 338,095 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,572,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,611,000 after purchasing an additional 163,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,756,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,474,000 after purchasing an additional 148,237 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,116,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,500,000 after purchasing an additional 50,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 924,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,299,000 after purchasing an additional 259,793 shares during the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.