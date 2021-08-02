$50.20 Million in Sales Expected for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) will announce $50.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $100.00 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $27.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $167.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $116.10 million to $362.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $246.81 million, with estimates ranging from $120.00 million to $469.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 122.97%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $69.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of -64.76 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.89. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $32.86 and a 52-week high of $93.66.
In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $401,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total value of $323,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,125 shares of company stock worth $1,174,118 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,901,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $855,480,000 after acquiring an additional 338,095 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,572,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,611,000 after purchasing an additional 163,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,756,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,474,000 after purchasing an additional 148,237 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,116,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,500,000 after purchasing an additional 50,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 924,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,299,000 after purchasing an additional 259,793 shares during the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.
