$527.86 Million in Sales Expected for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) will report $527.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $527.31 million and the highest is $528.40 million. ACCO Brands reported sales of $444.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ACCO Brands.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 4.19%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACCO shares. TheStreet raised ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Noble Financial set a $8.40 price target on ACCO Brands in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.41.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACCO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 76,829 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 112,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 29,660 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,250,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 29,265 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACCO stock opened at $8.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.56. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.64. The firm has a market cap of $853.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 2.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.14%.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACCO Brands (ACCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.