56,174 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Acquired by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,000. Pfizer makes up about 1.2% of Pflug Koory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1,610.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 34,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 32,798 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 59,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE stock opened at $43.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $43.74. The company has a market capitalization of $242.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

