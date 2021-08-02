$562.23 Million in Sales Expected for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to announce $562.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Splunk’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $569.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $552.00 million. Splunk posted sales of $491.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Splunk will report full-year sales of $2.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Summit Insights upgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group upgraded Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Splunk from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. reduced their price target on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $141.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $110.28 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 718 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $89,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 1,677 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $211,587.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,318 shares of company stock worth $1,277,372 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the first quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 1,668.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the first quarter worth $51,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

What is a resistance level?

