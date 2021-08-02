5N Plus (VNP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect 5N Plus to post earnings of C$0.03 per share for the quarter.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$59.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$60.23 million.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

VNP opened at C$2.66 on Monday. 5N Plus has a 52-week low of C$1.51 and a 52-week high of C$5.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$216.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.87.

In other 5N Plus news, Senior Officer Nicholas Audet sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.81, for a total value of C$112,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$210,675. Also, Director Luc Bertrand acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$128,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,570,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,499,620. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 169,300 shares of company stock worth $488,697.

Several research firms have issued reports on VNP. Laurentian dropped their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their target price on 5N Plus to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on 5N Plus to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on 5N Plus from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 5N Plus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.21.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.