60,000 Shares in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Purchased by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Raven Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RAVN. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Raven Industries by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Raven Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Raven Industries by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Raven Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RAVN opened at $58.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.94, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.53. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $59.60.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $112.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.70 million. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RAVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Raven Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

