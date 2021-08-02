604,324 Shares in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Purchased by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 604,324 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Endeavour Silver at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 28.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

EXK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Pi Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.30 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.75 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.51.

Shares of NYSE:EXK opened at $5.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $894.68 million, a P/E ratio of 65.88 and a beta of 1.34. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.25.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.53 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 19.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

