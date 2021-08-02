$644.43 Million in Sales Expected for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) will post $644.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ITT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $663.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $627.80 million. ITT posted sales of $514.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ITT will report full year sales of $2.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $698.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.34 million. ITT had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. assumed coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of ITT in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,809,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,951,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ITT by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,411,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $673,780,000 after purchasing an additional 371,754 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of ITT by 9.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,140,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $285,522,000 after purchasing an additional 280,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,982,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITT opened at $97.91 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.56. ITT has a 52 week low of $56.49 and a 52 week high of $101.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.50%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

